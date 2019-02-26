Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado, Rockies finalizing eight-year, $260 million contract extension

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies are finalizing an eight-year, contract extension worth $260 million. Jeff Passan of ESPN says the deal includes an opt-out after three years.

At $32.5 million a year, the contract makes Arenado the highest-paid position player on an average annual basis in the game’s history, topping Miguel Cabrera‘s $31 million a year deal. The highest per-year salary overall remains Zack Geinke’s $34.4 million/year deal with the Diamondbacks. The largest total contract ever given out was by Marlins, who agreed to give Giancarlo Stanton $325 million. The largest free agent deal was the $300 million the Padres recently agreed to pay Manny Machado. No matter how you slice it, however, Arenado is going to make a lot of money and the deal will keep him in Colorado for the foreseeable future.

Arenado and the Rockies recently agreed to a $26 million salary for the 2019 season, avoiding arbitration. That deal — and, quite obviously, this extension — reflects the fact that Arenado is one of the best players in baseball. Last season, he hit .297/.374/.561 with 38 home runs, 110 RBI, and 104 runs scored in 673 plate appearances, won his sixth consecutive NL Gold Glove at third base, made the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive year, and finished third in NL MVP balloting.

Report: Cardinals to sign Matt Wieters to minor league deal

By Bill BaerFeb 26, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
The Cardinals are expected to sign catcher Matt Wieters to a minor league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Wieters, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Nationals, putting up disappointing numbers. In 199 games, he posted a .658 OPS with 18 home runs and 82 RBI. Baseball Reference has the switch-hitting backstop at exactly replacement level (zero WAR) as a National. Wieters posted 18 WAR across eight seasons with the Orioles prior to that.

Wieters will attempt to win a spot on the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster as a back-up to Yadier Molina behind the plate. The club has prospect Andrew Knizner waiting in the wings, but having a veteran back-up will allow them to bring him along slowly.