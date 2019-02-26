Nolan Arenado
Nolan Arenado, Rockies finalizing an eight-year, $260 million contract extension

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2019, 12:02 PM EST
Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies are finalizing an eight-year, contract extension worth $260 million. Jeff Passan of ESPN says the deal includes an opt-out after three years.

At $32.5 million a year, the contract makes Arenado the highest-paid position player on an average annual basis in the game’s history, topping Miguel Cabrera‘s $31 million a year deal. The highest per-year salary overall remains Zack Geinke’s $34.4 million/year deal with the Diamondbacks. The largest total contract ever given out was by Marlins, who agreed to give Giancarlo Stanton $325 million. The largest free agent deal was the $300 million the Padres recently agreed to pay Manny Machado. No matter how you slice it, however, Arenado is going to make a lot of money and the deal will keep him in Colorado for the foreseeable future.

Arenado and the Rockies recently agreed to a $26 million salary for the 2019 season, avoiding arbitration. That deal — and, quite obviously, this extension — reflects the fact that Arenado is one of the best players in baseball. Last season, he hit .297/.374/.561 with 38 home runs, 110 RBI, and 104 runs scored in 673 plate appearances, won his sixth consecutive NL Gold Glove at third base, made the All-Star team for the fourth consecutive year, and finished third in NL MVP balloting.

Carlos Martinez’ arm is in a sling

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 26, 2019, 9:34 AM EST
A week ago the Cardinals shut down pitcher Carlos Martinez with some non-specific shoulder issue. This came after a season in which Martinez battled oblique and shoulder injuries. It also caused Cards GM John Mozeliak to make some comments suggesting that the Cardinals were unhappy with Martinez for not adhering to his offseason conditioning and rehab programs.

In light of all of that, this tweet from Mark Saxon of The Athletic is not great:

Martinez was moved to the bullpen when he returned from the disabled list last August, finishing the season as a reliever. At this point, one wonders if he’ll even be doing that in 2019.

More updates soon, I presume.

UPDATE: “PRP” is “platelet-rich plasma.” So this is apparently a product of the treatment for his shoulder.