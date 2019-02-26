Getty Images

Carlos Martinez’ arm is in a sling

A week ago the Cardinals shut down pitcher Carlos Martinez with some non-specific shoulder issue. This came after a season in which Martinez battled oblique and shoulder injuries. It also caused Cards GM John Mozeliak to make some comments suggesting that the Cardinals were unhappy with Martinez for not adhering to his offseason conditioning and rehab programs.

In light of all of that, this tweet from Mark Saxon of The Athletic is not great:

Martinez was moved to the bullpen when he returned from the disabled list last August, finishing the season as a reliever. At this point, one wonders if he’ll even be doing that in 2019.

More updates soon, I presume.

UPDATE: “PRP” is “platelet-rich plasma.” So this is apparently a product of the treatment for his shoulder.

Todd Frazier has a strained oblique

The Mets have announced that Todd Frazier has been diagnosed with an oblique strain following an MRI.

He felt tightness in his oblique but has no idea when or how it happened (note to Frazier: just wait until you’re in your 40s; that crap happens all the time). Fraizer will receive a cortisone shot will be shut down for an indefinite period of time.

It doesn’t sound like a major injury, but between this and Jed Lowrie‘s recent sprained left knee, the Mets infield depth is already taking a beating a week into spring training.