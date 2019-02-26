Cardinals sign Miles Mikolas to four-year, $68 million extension

The Cardinals are expected to sign catcher Matt Wieters to a minor league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Wieters, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Nationals, putting up disappointing numbers. In 199 games, he posted a .658 OPS with 18 home runs and 82 RBI. Baseball Reference has the switch-hitting backstop at exactly replacement level (zero WAR) as a National. Wieters posted 18 WAR across eight seasons with the Orioles prior to that.

Wieters will attempt to win a spot on the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster as a back-up to Yadier Molina behind the plate. The club has prospect Andrew Knizner waiting in the wings, but having a veteran back-up will allow them to bring him along slowly.

