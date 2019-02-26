Cardinals sign Miles Mikolas to four-year, $68 million extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed starter Miles Mikolas to a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal will cover the 2020-23 seasons.
Mikolas, 30, was a revelation last season, going 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and a 146/29 K/BB ratio in 200.2 innings. That came after three years in Japan which earned him a two-year, $15.5 million contract with St. Louis. That he was entering a walk year after a breakout year no doubt brought the Cards to the table. That the Cards came to the table with an offer close to what a pitcher with a similar career profile — Nate Eovaldi — just got from Boston no doubt made Mikolas’ decision a lot easier.
The Cardinals are expected to sign catcher Matt Wieters to a minor league deal, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Wieters, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Nationals, putting up disappointing numbers. In 199 games, he posted a .658 OPS with 18 home runs and 82 RBI. Baseball Reference has the switch-hitting backstop at exactly replacement level (zero WAR) as a National. Wieters posted 18 WAR across eight seasons with the Orioles prior to that.
Wieters will attempt to win a spot on the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster as a back-up to Yadier Molina behind the plate. The club has prospect Andrew Knizner waiting in the wings, but having a veteran back-up will allow them to bring him along slowly.