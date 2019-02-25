Getty Images

Yankees, Aaron Hicks agree to seven-year, $70 million extension

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 25, 2019, 8:35 AM EST
Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the Yankees and center fielder Aaron Hicks have agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract extension. The team is expected to announce the extension later today.

The deal will begin this season, so it will run through 2025. There’s no word if it contains additional option years but, as it is, the deal covers him through his mid-30s. UPDATE: There is a club option for 2026.

Hicks, 29, is starting his fourth season with the Yankees following three seasons with the Twins. Last year he hit .248/.366/.467 (123 OPS+) with 27 homers, 79 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Hicks would’ve been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season. In the past, a plus-hitting center fielder signing early for a $10 million average annual salary would’ve never happened because to do so would mean leaving millions on the table. The free agent market of the past two offseasons, however, has changed the calculus.

One cannot begrudge Hicks taking $70 million and setting himself and his family up for life but the current market is pushing down all salaries, not just those of free agents.

Clayton Kershaw ‘didn’t feel great’ after playing catch Monday

By Bill BaerFeb 25, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
A few days ago, the Dodgers shut down ace Clayton Kershaw with what manager Dave Roberts termed an “arm kind of thing.” Kershaw had two lackluster bullpen sessions, so the Dodgers shut him down for a bit.

Kershaw played catch today, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports. According to Roberts, Kershaw “didn’t feel great.” Roberts added, “Might be a day or two before he picks it up again.” The club currently has no plans to have Kershaw undergo an MRI.

Kershaw, 30, has had trouble staying healthy in recent years, last surpassing 27 starts in a season back in 2015. He’s dealt mostly with back issues, but given his age, career workload, and recent spate of injury problems, arm issues don’t come as much of a surprise.

The Dodgers added A.J. Pollock and Russell Martin during the offseason while leaving the rotation virtually unchanged. In the event Kershaw isn’t ready to start the regular season, the Dodgers will be relying on Walker Buehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Julio Urías, and Ross Stripling — not exactly a crew known for durability.