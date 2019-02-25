Yankees, Aaron Hicks agree to a seven-year, $70 million extension

Jack Curry of YES Network reports that the Yankees and center fielder Aaron Hicks have agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract extension. The team is expected to announce the extension later today.
The deal will begin this season, so it will run through 2025. There’s no word if it contains additional option years but, as it is, the deal covers him through his mid-30s. UPDATE: There is a club option for 2026.
Hicks, 29, is starting his fourth season with the Yankees following three seasons with the Twins. Last year he hit .248/.366/.467 (123 OPS+) with 27 homers, 79 RBI and 11 stolen bases.
Hicks would’ve been eligible for free agency after the 2019 season. In the past, a plus-hitting center fielder signing early for a $10 million average annual salary would’ve never happened because to do so would mean leaving millions on the table. The free agent market of the past two offseasons, however, has changed the calculus.
One cannot begrudge Hicks taking $70 million and setting himself and his family up for life but the current market is pushing down all salaries, not just those of free agents.
Two weeks ago Rob Manfred was given an award from the National Congress of American Indians for his leadership in getting the Cleveland Indians to get rid of the Chief Wahoo logo. Admirable! We were, quite obviously, big fans of that.
But what about other Native American iconography in baseball, Rob? What about the Indians and Braves names and the Braves’ infamous “Tomahawk Chop?” From the Washington Post on February 11:
There is still the matter of erasing the nickname Indians from the Cleveland club. And there is baseball’s Atlanta club, which has been fighting to get its fans to stop cheering the team by employing the so-called tomahawk chop — an invention of those who colonized and all but exterminated native people that purports native people as violent.
“The Braves have taken steps to take out the tomahawk chop,” Manfred said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that.”
What kind of steps? No one knows. But we do know, thanks to Deadspin, that the Braves are still selling t-shirts that serve as Tomahawk Chop instructional aides right on the MLB.com website:
I’m so old that I remember when Braves fans didn’t do the chop. It became a thing when they began winning in the early 90s and it is 100% a function of the club prompting fans to do it with foam tomahawk giveaways, musical and scoreboard cues and, on occasion, famous people in the stands leading the chopping. If the “steps” the Braves have taken to stop doing that include cutting out the music and the chop-leading, hey, that’s great, but I feel like we’d have heard they were doing that by now.
Oh wait: they’re giving away foam tomahawks for their home opener on April 1. And their annual Fan Fest still continues to be called “Chop Fest.”
In the meantime, get your officially licensed Tomahawk Chop gear at MLB.com! A website that likely doesn’t intend to make the Commissioner of Baseball look like he’s being either clueless or transparently disingenuous — it has to be one, right? — but which is nonetheless doing a great job with it.