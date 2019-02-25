Rockies, Bud Black agree to three-year contract extension

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rockies and manager Bud Black have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Black will be at the helm in Colorado for his third season in 2019, and the extension locks him up through 2022. He’s 178-147 in those two seasons, with the Rockies losing the Wild Card game in 2017 and winning the Wild Card game last season before getting swept by the Brewers in the NLDS.

Before the Rockies, Black managed the Padres from 2007-15, going 649-713 in San Diego. Before that he was the Angels’ longtime pitching coach.

