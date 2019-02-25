Report: Dodgers “back in the mix” for Bryce Harper

Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers are “back in he mix” for free agent Bryce Harper. Sanchez was told this by a source who said that Dodgers officials, including manager Dave Roberts, were seen in Harper’s hometown of Las Vegas yesterday. It’s a short hop there from Camelback Ranch, after all.
This comes two days after Phillies owner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas to meet with Harper, representing what was thought to be the only team seriously pursuing him with a long term deal. The Giants are reportedly interested but on a short term pact. There are rumors that the Padres may still be in on Harper as well, despite the fact that they have already signed Manny Machado, but people don’t seem to really by buying their interest.
Buster Olney of ESPN added a few moments ago that, if the Dodgers are in on Harper, they may, like the Giants, be interested in a short term pact which he says is “in keeping with their operating philosophy.” At the moment the Dodgers don’t have anyone under a contract for longer than five years. Their last free agent signing, of A.J. Pollock, came on a four-year pact. A Clayton Kershaw extension was for three years. Kenley Jansen is under contract for three more seasons. Justin Turner is signed through 2020.
Whether Dave Roberts’ visit to Los Angeles represents serious interest on the part of Los Angeles or, rather, it’s just an extraordinarily late exercise in kicking the tires will likely be revealed soon.
Two weeks ago Rob Manfred was given an award from the National Congress of American Indians for his leadership in getting the Cleveland Indians to get rid of the Chief Wahoo logo. Admirable! We were, quite obviously, big fans of that.
But what about other Native American iconography in baseball, Rob? What about the Indians and Braves names and the Braves’ infamous “Tomahawk Chop?” From the Washington Post on February 11:
There is still the matter of erasing the nickname Indians from the Cleveland club. And there is baseball’s Atlanta club, which has been fighting to get its fans to stop cheering the team by employing the so-called tomahawk chop — an invention of those who colonized and all but exterminated native people that purports native people as violent.
“The Braves have taken steps to take out the tomahawk chop,” Manfred said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that.”
What kind of steps? No one knows. But we do know, thanks to Deadspin, that the Braves are still selling t-shirts that serve as Tomahawk Chop instructional aides right on the MLB.com website:
I’m so old that I remember when Braves fans didn’t do the chop. It became a thing when they began winning in the early 90s and it is 100% a function of the club prompting fans to do it with foam tomahawk giveaways, musical and scoreboard cues and, on occasion, famous people in the stands leading the chopping. If the “steps” the Braves have taken to stop doing that include cutting out the music and the chop-leading, hey, that’s great, but I feel like we’d have heard they were doing that by now.
Oh wait: they’re giving away foam tomahawks for their home opener on April 1. And their annual Fan Fest still continues to be called “Chop Fest.”
In the meantime, get your officially licensed Tomahawk Chop gear at MLB.com! A website that likely doesn’t intend to make the Commissioner of Baseball look like he’s being either clueless or transparently disingenuous — it has to be one, right? — but which is nonetheless doing a great job with it.