Bryce Harper expected to settle on team this week

The long Bryce Harper free agency saga is expected to end this week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. He says Harper is expected to make his decision about his next team by the end of the week.

The suitors seem limited to the Phillies, who reportedly have a long, possibly $300-million offer on the table, the Giants who are suspected to have made Harper a short-term offer and, perhaps, the Dodgers, who met with Harper in Las Vegas yesterday and are also thought to be interested in a short-term deal. That San Francisco and Los Angeles are still, at lest technically, in business, either means that Harper and his agent are hoping to use them as leverage to get Philly to raise its offer or else Harper really doesn’t want to go to Philly and is looking for an alternative.

