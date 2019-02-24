Indians ink Hanley Ramírez to minors deal

Free agent infielder Hanley Ramírez has signed a minor league deal with the Indians, per a report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The team has yet to announce the signing, which is currently pending the completion of a physical.

It’s been a while since Ramírez set foot on the big league stage. The 35-year-old suited up for the Red Sox last spring, but only appeared in 44 games before getting released by the team in late May. During that span, he slashed .254/.313/.395 with six home runs, four stolen bases (in five chances), a .708 OPS, and -0.2 fWAR through 195 plate appearances.

Given Ramírez’s declining defensive value and equally cringeworthy offensive stats, it seems ludicrous to suggest that he’ll be able to earn a starting role with the club in camp. Still, it’s a low-risk move for the Indians, and one that may yet pay off in the event that they need insurance for shortstop Francisco Lindor (out 7-9 weeks with a strained calf) or a platoon partner for first baseman Jake Bauers.