Reds sign José Iglesias to minor league deal

The Reds picked up free agent infielder José Iglesias on a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training, per an official announcement. Mark Sheldon of MLB.com adds that Iglesias can earn up to $2.5 million in the majors, with another $1 million in bonuses if he reaches a certain threshold of games played in 2019.
The 29-year-old shortstop/third baseman is coming off of a six-year track in the Tigers’ system. He was laid up with repeated fractures in his shins and right middle finger during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, but made a full recovery and remained mostly healthy and productive in the years that followed. In 2018, he batted .269/.310/.389 with five home runs, 15 stolen bases (in 21 chances), and a career-best 2.5 fWAR across 464 PA, then saw his campaign cut short after sustaining an abdominal strain in late August.
Healthy or not, however, Iglesias isn’t guaranteed any kind of starting position with the club this spring. José Peraza is already penciled in as the Reds’ go-to shortstop in 2019, while Eugenio Suárez is currently poised to man the hot corner. According to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, manager David Bell stressed that no significant changes will be made to the starting lineup in light of Saturday’s signing; instead, Iglesias will be relegated to a bench role, provided he cracks the major league roster at all.
First baseman/outfielder José Martínez agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Cardinals on Saturday, per a team announcement. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that Martínez will receive $3.25 million in the deal plus incentives if he earns a more stable place within the starting lineup.
Martínez, 30, played 887 games in the minors before making his major-league debut with the Cardinals at the tail end of the 2016 season. The veteran first baseman has been nothing but productive in the three years since his debut, however, and turned in a career-best performance in 2018 after slashing .305/.364/.457 with 17 home runs, an .821 OPS, and 2.3 fWAR through 590 plate appearances. While he brings some positional flexibility to the table, he’ll be forced to compete against Dexter Fowler and Tyler O'Neill for a full-time gig in right field this year, as Paul Goldschmidt currently has a lock on first base.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the extension wasn’t solely precipitated by Martínez’s productivity in the majors, but by a competing offer from an unnamed Japanese team over the offseason. Goold adds that Martínez would have earned “significantly more than he would in the majors” had the club sold his rights. In the end, they ultimately elected to ink him to a more lucrative deal themselves. He’ll be eligible for arbitration in 2020.