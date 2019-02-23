Padres may have more interest in Dallas Keuchel than Bryce Harper

An interesting tidbit today from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, who noted that ongoing talks between agent Scott Boras and the Padres have focused more on starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel than slugger Bryce Harper. Earlier this week, there were conflicting reports on the Padres’ level of interest in Harper — MLB Network’s Jon Heyman heard the club had not ruled out another big signing after getting Manny Machado, while Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune talked to multiple sources who believed otherwise — but any agreement between the two is looking unlikelier by the day.
As for Keuchel, Rosenthal cautions that a potential deal is still a “longshot,” especially as the team has other, cheaper options in mind. The 31-year-old southpaw turned down a qualifying offer from the Astros last year and is likely angling for something north of the five-year, $90 million contract extension he rejected from the club in 2016. He’s coming off of another solid performance in Houston, where he went 12-11 in 34 starts with a 3.74 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 6.7 SO/9, and 3.6 fWAR through 204 2/3 innings in 2018.
While Keuchel has failed to garner substantial interest around the league this offseason, Heyman points out that the Phillies are looking to establish themselves as frontrunners for the lefty — and they’re far less likely to have hang-ups about his asking price, too.
Free agent reliever Craig Kimbrel isn’t in any hurry to lower his asking price, reports Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Kimbrel parted ways with the Red Sox last November after declining a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer, but has yet to find a team willing to meet his alleged six-year, $100+ million asking price.
Still, the clock is ticking down to Opening Day, and sooner or later someone is going to have to budge. Bowden doesn’t think that someone will be Kimbrel, however, and cites unnamed sources close to the reliever who believe he might even skip out on the 2019 season if he doesn’t receive an offer that approaches his “perceived value.”
Even if he decides to compromise on less lofty terms this spring, it’s not exactly clear which teams remain in the running for the 30-year-old’s services. The Red Sox have been all but ruled out at this point, and despite the perceived interest of the Braves, Twins, Nationals, and Phillies, no one has been linked to the Kimbrel in nearly a month. To be sure, the seven-time All-Star carries an undeniable track record and talent — most recently, with 42 saves and a 2.74 ERA, 4.5 BB/9, 13.9 SO/9, and 1.5 fWAR across 62 1/3 innings in 2018 — but given the nature of today’s free agent market, may be left hanging if he truly intends to hold out for a record-breaking deal.
***
Update, 5:32 PM EST: Kimbrel’s agent, David Meter, told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that reports of the closer sitting out for the season were “wholly inaccurate” and added that “Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future.” No specific teams — or contract terms — were indicated in the statement.