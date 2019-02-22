Boston Globe

Veteran Boston Globe Columnist Nick Cafardo dies at 62

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 22, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
4 Comments

Horrible news hit the Boston baseball and media world yesterday as veteran Boston Globe columnist Nick Cafardo died suddenly at the age of 62. Cafardo was at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers when he suffered an embolism. The Red Sox medical team was unable to revive him.

As soon as the news of his passing began to circulate an outpouring of grief, sentiment and remembrances emerged from the baseball and baseball media world. Cafardo was uniquely beloved in that world. While I only met Cafardo a couple of times and only spoke with him briefly, I can attest, based on what others said about him to me in the past, that that sentiment about him is not merely a function of people saying nice things about someone who has passed. He was kind, friendly, funny, helpful and engaging. He was likewise an excellent reporter and writer.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the team on this morning. His full comments can be read here, at NBC Sports Boston. In short, he told the players to enjoy themselves on the field and to celebrate Cafardo’s life just as Cafardo enjoyed the game of baseball and covering the game of baseball. The Red Sox also placed a dozen roses at Cafardo’s seat in the press box. The Orioles sent a dozen donuts, which Cafardo would’ve appreciated.

For a fuller portrait of Cafardo the man and the reporter, check out the Globe’s coverage, the column from Cafardo’s longtime friend and colleague, Dan Shaugnessy, and a video tribute from NESN.

Rest in peace, Nick Cafardo. And best wishes and condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Clayton Kershaw shut down with “an arm kind of thing”

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 22, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
4 Comments

Spring training is just underway but Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is already being shut down indefinitely.

Kershaw threw two bullpen sessions this week and, as the Los Angeles Times reports, he “didn’t feel right” afterward. Manager Dave Roberts said it was “arm kind of thing,” which, viva specificity. Roberts did allow that it might be so-called “dead arm” but it’s too soon to know. For now he’ll be working out as usual but not throwing.

Kershaw has had an increasing number of nagging injuries and ailments over the past several seasons, limiting him to 26 starts last year, 27 the year before and 21 in 2016. Whether this is something serious or not is unknown, but at least he’s experiencing it now instead of the middle of the season.