Veteran Boston Globe Columnist Nick Cafardo dies at 62

Horrible news hit the Boston baseball and media world yesterday as veteran Boston Globe columnist Nick Cafardo died suddenly at the age of 62. Cafardo was at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers when he suffered an embolism. The Red Sox medical team was unable to revive him.

As soon as the news of his passing began to circulate an outpouring of grief, sentiment and remembrances emerged from the baseball and baseball media world. Cafardo was uniquely beloved in that world. While I only met Cafardo a couple of times and only spoke with him briefly, I can attest, based on what others said about him to me in the past, that that sentiment about him is not merely a function of people saying nice things about someone who has passed. He was kind, friendly, funny, helpful and engaging. He was likewise an excellent reporter and writer.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the team on this morning. His full comments can be read here, at NBC Sports Boston. In short, he told the players to enjoy themselves on the field and to celebrate Cafardo’s life just as Cafardo enjoyed the game of baseball and covering the game of baseball. The Red Sox also placed a dozen roses at Cafardo’s seat in the press box. The Orioles sent a dozen donuts, which Cafardo would’ve appreciated.

For a fuller portrait of Cafardo the man and the reporter, check out the Globe’s coverage, the column from Cafardo’s longtime friend and colleague, Dan Shaugnessy, and a video tribute from NESN.

Rest in peace, Nick Cafardo. And best wishes and condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Follow @craigcalcaterra