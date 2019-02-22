Twins to sign Marwin Gonzalez

Jon Heyman reports that the Minnesota Twins are in agreement with free agent Marwin Gonzalez. The details of the contract are not yet known, but a three-year deal was rumored recently. UPDATE: Ken Rosenthal reports that it is a two-year, $21 million deal.

Gonzalez batted .247/.324/.409 with 16 home runs for the Astros last season while starting games at five different positions. That’s his thing: he can play anywhere: first, second, third, short or the outfield corners. He’s even played three games in center in his career. He’s one blowout away from pitching, I suppose.

Gonzalez’ offense took a pretty big step back from his 2017 high water mark, in which he posted a .907 OPS, but for his career he’s still a respectable .264/.318/.419 hitter in seven big league seasons. And again, his versatility is super valuable, especially in this age of big bullpens and short benches.

Follow @craigcalcaterra