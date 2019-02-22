Getty Images

Twins to sign Marwin Gonzalez

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 22, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Minnesota Twins are in agreement with free agent Marwin Gonzalez. The details of the contract are not yet known, but a three-year deal was rumored recently. UPDATE: Ken Rosenthal reports that it is a two-year, $21 million deal.

Gonzalez batted .247/.324/.409 with 16 home runs for the Astros last season while starting games at five different positions. That’s his thing: he can play anywhere: first, second, third, short or the outfield corners. He’s even played three games in center in his career. He’s one blowout away from pitching, I suppose.

Gonzalez’ offense took a pretty big step back from his 2017 high water mark, in which he posted a .907 OPS, but for his career he’s still a respectable .264/.318/.419 hitter in seven big league seasons. And again, his versatility is super valuable, especially in this age of big bullpens and short benches.

 

Clayton Kershaw shut down with “an arm kind of thing”

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 22, 2019, 4:35 PM EST
Spring training is just underway but Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is already being shut down indefinitely.

Kershaw threw two bullpen sessions this week and, as the Los Angeles Times reports, he “didn’t feel right” afterward. Manager Dave Roberts said it was “arm kind of thing,” which, viva specificity. Roberts did allow that it might be so-called “dead arm” but it’s too soon to know. For now he’ll be working out as usual but not throwing.

Kershaw has had an increasing number of nagging injuries and ailments over the past several seasons, limiting him to 26 starts last year, 27 the year before and 21 in 2016. Whether this is something serious or not is unknown, but at least he’s experiencing it now instead of the middle of the season.