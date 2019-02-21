Phillies sign Trevor Plouffe to a minor league deal

The Phillies have signed third baseman Trevor Plouffe to a minor league deal.
Plouffe, 32, spent last season in the Philadelphia organization and played in seven major league games, going 3 for 12 with a home run. He hit .230 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .460 slugging percentage in 73 games. He spent his first seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins and has played for the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers.
Viva organizational depth.
The Mets say infielder Jed Lowrie flew back to New York for an MRI on his left knee, which is experiencing soreness, according to the team.
Lowrie, 34, signed a two-year, $20 million deal with New York back in January. He had a productive last two seasons with the Athletics, posting an OPS above .800 both years. He set career-bests in 2018 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI as well. The veteran has plenty of experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base, where he is likely to see the most action this year.
If he’s healthy, of course. Guess we’ll find out soon.