Phillies sign Trevor Plouffe to a minor league deal

The Mets say infielder Jed Lowrie flew back to New York for an MRI on his left knee, which is experiencing soreness, according to the team.

Lowrie, 34, signed a two-year, $20 million deal with New York back in January. He had a productive last two seasons with the Athletics, posting an OPS above .800 both years. He set career-bests in 2018 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI as well. The veteran has plenty of experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base, where he is likely to see the most action this year.

If he’s healthy, of course. Guess we’ll find out soon.

Follow @craigcalcaterra