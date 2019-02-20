Report: Tigers to sign Josh Harrison to one-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Tigers and infielder Josh Harrison are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending a physical. Harrison is expected to be the club’s regular second baseman.

Harrison, 31, spent the first eight years of his career with the Pirates, putting up a .725 OPS while spending significant time at second and third base while also logging hundreds of innings in both corner outfield spots as well as shortstop.

Interestingly, Harrison reunites with Jordy Mercer, whom the Tigers signed in December. Harrison and Mercer were Pirates teammates since 2012. Mercer will handle shortstop for the Tigers.

