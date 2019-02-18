New Era to eliminate over 200 union jobs at its on-field cap making factory

New Era is the official manufacturer of baseball caps for Major League Baseball. They make both the on-field versions worn by big leaguers and the replica 59/50 models you, me and everyone else wears.

The replicas — which constitute over 90% of the caps it makes — are made by third party manufacturers in places such as China, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Haiti. Pursuant to New Era’s contract with Major League Baseball, however, the on-field caps are made in the USA. For the past several years they have been made at a factory in Derby, New York, which employs 219 union workers. Last fall they announced that they would close the Derby factory in March, eliminating the 219 jobs and moving them to a non-union, contracted manufacturing facility in Miami.

While the announcement was made in November, it was brought to our attention today by Nationals reliever Sen Doolittle, who tweeted about the factory closing today and announced a social media campaign protesting New Era’s decision, as described below.

Doolittle also tweeted about MLB’s history with unionized garment workers, including workers at a Majestic factory — which makes uniforms — a few years back. As Doolittle notes, MLB players, like the garment workers, are unionized, and is advocating a stand in solidarity with them.

MLB has an exclusive deal with New Era to make our on-field hats in the US. But now New Era is planning to close its factory in NY next month and eliminate 200 union jobs in favor of non-union (cheaper) labor. #NewEraHatsOff pic.twitter.com/V0G4vCLaud — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

This move would mean New Era would pay workers less in both wages and benefits to make the hats in FL – and 200 NY families would be out of a job. (New Era also cut hundreds of union jobs in AL back in 2009.)https://t.co/KHepgpVAbw — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

This isn’t the first time that jobs of union garment workers who make MLB uniforms have been in jeopardy. In 2017, MLB was able to step in and help broker a deal to save 600 textile jobs at the Majestic factory in PA. It was a win for everyone. https://t.co/zaZLqYr8bo — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

We stand in solidarity with the Derby, NY factory families who make the iconic on-field hats we put on everyday and fans wear to support their favorite team. We hope MLB can help these NY families the way they helped the uniform workers in PA. Otherwise, it’s #NewEraHatsOff — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

As players continue to stand together it’s important that we also continue to stand in solidarity with the union labor that has helped make our game what it is today. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

From the garment workers who make our uniforms to the stadium workers, vendors & security staff at our ballparks to the transportation workers who people rely on to get to games – their work makes our game possible. Baseball could not have grown into a $10B industry without them. — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

As one of the most prominent unions in the US, we want to elevate the voices of the laborers whose work makes our game possible. The Derby, NY factory workers have been a part of our game, making the iconic on-field hats for over 50 years. They deserve better. #NewEraHatsOff — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) February 18, 2019

