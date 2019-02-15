Royals sign Drew Storen to minor league deal

The Royals are in agreement with right-handed reliever Drew Storen on a minor league deal, the team announced Friday. Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the deal is worth $1.25 million if the veteran righty breaks camp with the club this spring. Additional, albeit unspecified incentives will be included in the contract as well.
Storen, 31, is coming off of a protracted absence from any MLB duties. After inking a one-year deal with the Reds in 2017, he sustained a right elbow sprain toward the end of the year and underwent Tommy John surgery that October. He was effectively decommissioned for the club’s entire 2018 run and generated little interest around the league this winter, perhaps due in part to the uninspired 4.45 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9, and career-low -0.2 fWAR he posted across 54 2/3 innings during his last healthy season.
While it’s not immediately clear what kind of performance the Royals can expect from Storen in spring training, they’re not exactly in a position to be choosy. Their bullpen ranked dead last among all MLB teams with a collective 5.04 ERA, 4.85 FIP, and -2.2 fWAR last year, and still appears to be in a state of flux as they approach Opening Day. Skipper Ned Yost told reporters Wednesday that he intends to eschew the traditional closer appointment in 2019 and will instead utilize a combination of right-handers Wily Peralta and Brad Boxberger, lefty Tim Hill, and various others as he tackles high-leverage situations in the future.
Luis Severino and the New York Yankees were expected to go to an arbitration hearing, but it was called off. The Yankees signed Luis Severino to a four-year, $40 million contract extension through the 2022 season, with a club option for the 2023 season.
The year-by-year details, according to Jeff Passan:
2019: $4M+$2M bonus
2020: $10M
2021: $10.25M
2022: $11M
2023 (club option): $15M with $2.75M buyout
To put that in perspective, two pitchers who just won in their third year of arbitration — Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole — will make $13 million and $13.5 million, respectively. This is a maximum guaranteed $52.25 million deal for five years for one of the best pitchers in the game. Based on various projections for arbitration for Severino, he’s probably costing himself as much as $15 million over the deal’s first four years and several million if the Yankees pick up the 2023 option. That said — as is the case with all such extensions — this gives him money in the bank now and protection against injury.
Severino filed for a $5.25 million salary while the Yankees countered at $4.4 million. Aaron Nola, who was also in his first year of arbitration-eligibility but who was not a Super 2, recently agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies with a similar fifth-year option.
Severino, 24, finished ninth in AL Cy Young Award balloting last season, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 220/46 K/BB ratio in 191 1/3 innings. He also finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting in 2017.