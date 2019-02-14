Report: Manny Machado met with Padres last week

Luis Severino and the New York Yankees were expected to go to an arbitration hearing today, but it’s been called off. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the sides have reached an agreement on a multi-year deal. The details: four years and $40 million with an option for a fifth year. It’s pending a physical, which should be a formality.

The year-by-year details, according to Jeff Passan:

2019: $4M+$2M bonus

2020: $10M

2021: $10.25M

2022: $11M

2023 (club option): $15M with $2.75M buyout

To put that in perspective, two pitchers who just won in their third year of arbitration — Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole — will make $13 million and $13.5 million, respectively. This is a maximum guaranteed $52.25 million deal for five years for one of the best pitchers in the game. Based on various projections for arbitration for Severino, he’s probably costing himself as much as $15 million over the deal’s first four years and several million if the Yankees pick up the 2023 option. That said — as is the case with all such extensions — this gives him money in the bank now and protection against injury.

Severino filed for a $5.25 million salary while the Yankees countered at $4.4 million. Aaron Nola, who was also in his first year of arbitration-eligibility but who was not a Super 2, recently agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies with a similar fifth-year option.

Severino, 24, finished ninth in AL Cy Young Award balloting last season, going 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 220/46 K/BB ratio in 191 1/3 innings. He also finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting in 2017.

