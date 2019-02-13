Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Royals sign Jake Diekman to one-year, $2.25 million contract

By Bill BaerFeb 13, 2019, 7:39 PM EST
The Royals announced on Wednesday that the club signed lefty reliever Jake Diekman to a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a mutual option for the 2020 season with a $500,000 buyout. The Athletic’s Rustin Dodd provided the specifics. To make room for Diekman on the 40-man roster, the Royals transferred pitcher Jesse Hahn to the 60-day injured list.

Diekman, 32, spent last season between the Rangers and Diamondbacks. He posted a 4.73 ERA with a 66/31 K/BB ratio in 53 1/3 innings. He was much better in his 39 innings with the Rangers, as he posted a 3.69 ERA. He yielded 15 runs (12 earned) in 14 1/3 innings with the D-Backs.

Diekman will slot into the back of the Royals’ bullpen along with Wily Peralta and Brad Boxberger. Manager Ned Yost said earlier today, via MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, that he’s not ready to name a closer, so Diekman could potentially enter into that competition.

Report: Blue Jays, John Axford nearing contract agreement

By Bill BaerFeb 13, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays and reliever John Axford are close to an agreement on a contract.

Axford, 35, opened the 2018 season with the Blue Jays before being sent to the Dodgers at the non-waiver trade deadline. He put up a 4.41 ERA in 51 innings with the Jays. He only pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Dodgers as he suffered a fractured fibula when he was hit by a comebacker in mid-August, missing over a month of action.

Axford was born in Simcoe, Canada, roughly an hour and a half drive southwest of Toronto. He said last month he hoped to return to the Jays. Per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Axford said, “That’s where I want to be.”