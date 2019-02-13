Report: Cubs sign Xavier Cedeño

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal report that the Cubs have signed reliever Xavier Cedeño to a one-year, $900,000 non-guaranteed contract.

Cedeño, 32, had quite a good season with the White Sox and Brewers last season, posting an aggregate 2.43 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks over 33 1/3 innings. The Brewers acquired him just ahead of the August 31 waiver trade deadline. Cedeño delivered, posting a 1.13 ERA in 15 appearances in the final month.

The Cubs have a handful of lefties already battling for spots in the bullpen with Mike Montgomery, Brian Duensing, Randy Rosario, and Kyle Ryan, so Cedeño will need to have a strong spring showing in order to make the Opening Day roster.

Follow @Baer_Bill