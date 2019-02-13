Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Report: Cubs sign Xavier Cedeño

By Bill BaerFeb 13, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney and Ken Rosenthal report that the Cubs have signed reliever Xavier Cedeño to a one-year, $900,000 non-guaranteed contract.

Cedeño, 32, had quite a good season with the White Sox and Brewers last season, posting an aggregate 2.43 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks over 33 1/3 innings. The Brewers acquired him just ahead of the August 31 waiver trade deadline. Cedeño delivered, posting a 1.13 ERA in 15 appearances in the final month.

The Cubs have a handful of lefties already battling for spots in the bullpen with Mike Montgomery, Brian Duensing, Randy Rosario, and Kyle Ryan, so Cedeño will need to have a strong spring showing in order to make the Opening Day roster.

Report: Blue Jays, John Axford nearing contract agreement

By Bill BaerFeb 13, 2019, 8:56 PM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays and reliever John Axford are close to an agreement on a contract.

Axford, 35, opened the 2018 season with the Blue Jays before being sent to the Dodgers at the non-waiver trade deadline. He put up a 4.41 ERA in 51 innings with the Jays. He only pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Dodgers as he suffered a fractured fibula when he was hit by a comebacker in mid-August, missing over a month of action.

Axford was born in Simcoe, Canada, roughly an hour and a half drive southwest of Toronto. He said last month he hoped to return to the Jays. Per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Axford said, “That’s where I want to be.”