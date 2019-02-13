Report: Blue Jays, John Axford nearing contract agreement

Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays and reliever John Axford are close to an agreement on a contract.
Axford, 35, opened the 2018 season with the Blue Jays before being sent to the Dodgers at the non-waiver trade deadline. He put up a 4.41 ERA in 51 innings with the Jays. He only pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Dodgers as he suffered a fractured fibula when he was hit by a comebacker in mid-August, missing over a month of action.
Axford was born in Simcoe, Canada, roughly an hour and a half drive southwest of Toronto. He said last month he hoped to return to the Jays. Per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Axford said, “That’s where I want to be.”
The agent of pitcher Doug Fister, Page Odle, told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi that his client is retiring. Odle said, “”He’s been contemplating this for a couple months. The main reason is that he wants to start a new chapter in his life. This is 100 percent family driven. He’s really excited about being a dad and husband. He’s very much a family-oriented guy.”
Fister, 35, spent parts of 10 seasons in the majors with the Mariners, Tigers, Nationals, Astros, Red Sox, and Rangers. He retires with a 3.72 career ERA along with 970 strikeouts in 1,422 1/3 innings. His two best seasons came in 2011 with the Mariners and Tigers (2.83 ERA) and in 2014 with the Nationals (2.41 ERA; eighth-place finish in Cy Young Award balloting). Fister battled injuries as he entered his mid-30’s, starting just 15 games for the Red Sox in 2017 and 12 games for the Rangers last year.
According to Morosi, Fister received multiple major league contract offers, so he could have pitched another season if he wanted to, but has opted to spend more time with his family, understandably.