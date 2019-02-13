Report: Blue Jays, John Axford nearing contract agreement

Jon Heyman reports that the Blue Jays and reliever John Axford are close to an agreement on a contract.

Axford, 35, opened the 2018 season with the Blue Jays before being sent to the Dodgers at the non-waiver trade deadline. He put up a 4.41 ERA in 51 innings with the Jays. He only pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Dodgers as he suffered a fractured fibula when he was hit by a comebacker in mid-August, missing over a month of action.

Axford was born in Simcoe, Canada, roughly an hour and a half drive southwest of Toronto. He said last month he hoped to return to the Jays. Per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, Axford said, “That’s where I want to be.”

