Jake Arrieta undergoes knee surgery to repair meniscus

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Matt Breen reports that Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta underwent knee surgery a couple weeks ago to address a meniscus injury suffered during a weight training session, per manager Gabe Kapler. Arrieta is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Phillies inked Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million contract last March. In his first season with the Phillies, the right-hander posted a 3.96 ERA with a 138/57 K/BB ratio in 172 2/3 innings.

Provided he is indeed healthy, Arrieta will slot in at No. 2 in the Phillies’ rotation behind Aaron Nola. In other rotation-related news, Jerad Eickhoff experienced recurring carpal tunnel symptoms last month after having undergone surgery for it at the end of last season, according to Scott Lauber. Eickhoff is hoping to snag a spot at the back of the rotation.

