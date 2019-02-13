Doug Fister retires

The agent of pitcher Doug Fister, Page Odle, told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi that his client is retiring. Odle said, “”He’s been contemplating this for a couple months. The main reason is that he wants to start a new chapter in his life. This is 100 percent family driven. He’s really excited about being a dad and husband. He’s very much a family-oriented guy.”

Fister, 35, spent parts of 10 seasons in the majors with the Mariners, Tigers, Nationals, Astros, Red Sox, and Rangers. He retires with a 3.72 career ERA along with 970 strikeouts in 1,422 1/3 innings. His two best seasons came in 2011 with the Mariners and Tigers (2.83 ERA) and in 2014 with the Nationals (2.41 ERA; eighth-place finish in Cy Young Award balloting). Fister battled injuries as he entered his mid-30’s, starting just 15 games for the Red Sox in 2017 and 12 games for the Rangers last year.

According to Morosi, Fister received multiple major league contract offers, so he could have pitched another season if he wanted to, but has opted to spend more time with his family, understandably.

Follow @Baer_Bill