CC Sabathia to announce retirement following 2019 season

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Yankees starter CC Sabathia is holding a press conference on Saturday at Steinbrenner Field in Florida. The veteran lefty will officially announce he will retire following the 2019 season.

Sabathia, 38, re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year, $8 million contract in November. He’s coming off of a solid 2018 campaign in which he posted a 3.65 ERA with 140 strikeouts and 51 walks across 153 innings. Sabathia, in fact, has been solid over the last three years, posting a sub-4.00 ERA each year.

The Yankees made some additions to the rotation, bringing J.A. Happ back as a free agent and acquiring James Paxton from the Mariners. Those two and Sabathia will be joined by Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka. Barring injury, there aren’t any rotation spots available as spring training opens.

