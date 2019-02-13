CC Sabathia to announce retirement following 2019 season

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Yankees starter CC Sabathia is holding a press conference on Saturday at Steinbrenner Field in Florida. The veteran lefty will officially announce he will retire following the 2019 season.
Sabathia, 38, re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year, $8 million contract in November. He’s coming off of a solid 2018 campaign in which he posted a 3.65 ERA with 140 strikeouts and 51 walks across 153 innings. Sabathia, in fact, has been solid over the last three years, posting a sub-4.00 ERA each year.
The Yankees made some additions to the rotation, bringing J.A. Happ back as a free agent and acquiring James Paxton from the Mariners. Those two and Sabathia will be joined by Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka. Barring injury, there aren’t any rotation spots available as spring training opens.
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Matt Breen reports that Phillies pitcher Jake Arrieta underwent knee surgery a couple weeks ago to address a meniscus injury suffered during a weight training session, per manager Gabe Kapler. Arrieta is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
The Phillies inked Arrieta to a three-year, $75 million contract last March. In his first season with the Phillies, the right-hander posted a 3.96 ERA with a 138/57 K/BB ratio in 172 2/3 innings.
Provided he is indeed healthy, Arrieta will slot in at No. 2 in the Phillies’ rotation behind Aaron Nola. In other rotation-related news, Jerad Eickhoff experienced recurring carpal tunnel symptoms last month after having undergone surgery for it at the end of last season, according to Scott Lauber. Eickhoff is hoping to snag a spot at the back of the rotation.