Report: Sergio Romo signs one-year, $2.5 million contract with Marlins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that reliever Sergio Romo has signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Marlins, pending a physical. He can earn more money through performance incentives.

Romo, 35, spent last season with the Rays. He posted a 4.14 ERA with 25 saves and a 75/20 K/BB ratio in 67 1/3 innings. He was part of the club’s “opener” strategy, so he was credited with having started five games.

It’s not clear yet who has the official closer’s role in Miami, but it’ll be between Romo and Drew Steckenrider. Spring training will presumably be the determining factor for manager Don Mattingly.

Follow @Baer_Bill