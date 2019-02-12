Report: Sergio Romo signs one-year, $2.5 million contract with Marlins

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that reliever Sergio Romo has signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Marlins, pending a physical. He can earn more money through performance incentives.
Romo, 35, spent last season with the Rays. He posted a 4.14 ERA with 25 saves and a 75/20 K/BB ratio in 67 1/3 innings. He was part of the club’s “opener” strategy, so he was credited with having started five games.
It’s not clear yet who has the official closer’s role in Miami, but it’ll be between Romo and Drew Steckenrider. Spring training will presumably be the determining factor for manager Don Mattingly.
Three arbitration awards were handed down today. All three involved starting pitchers. All three starting pitchers got the W: Trevor Bauer of the Indians, Gerrit Cole of the Astros, and Alex Wood of the Reds all prevailed and will get the salaries they sought for 2019.
Bauer will earn a $13 million, rather than the $11 million for which the Indians filed. Cole, Bauer’s old college frenemy, will make a $13.5 million salary rather than the $11,425,000 the Astros wanted to pay. Wood will get $9.65 million. Cincinnati filed at $8.7 million.
For the offseason so far that puts the player up 6-3 over the owners in the nine cases to go to a hearing thus far. No, there is no trophy for whichever side wins that. It’s baseball. We just count everything.