Mike Carlson/Getty Images

MLB rescinds Andrew Kittredge’s three-game suspension

By Bill BaerFeb 12, 2019, 4:38 PM EST
6 Comments

Towards the end of last season, Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge and Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia each received suspensions for throwing at opposing batters. Sabathia was suspended five games while Kittredge was suspended three games. MLB has rescinded Kittredge’s suspension, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge threw at Austin Romine‘s head leading off the top of the sixth inning. He stayed in the game and ended up serving up an RBI triple, a sacrifice fly, and two solo home runs. Sabathia responded by throwing at Jesús Sucre leading off the bottom half of the sixth. Sabathia was immediately ejected by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza.

Sabathia’s actions got the headlines because he appeared to cost himself a $500,000 bonus by getting ejected. In December, the Yankees decided to give it to him anyway. Sabathia is expected to begin serving his five-game suspension at the start of the 2019 season.

Kittredge, 28, was outrighted off of the Rays’ 40-man roster in November. He would have had to serve his three-game suspension whenever the Rays called him up from the minor leagues. Across parts of two seasons in the majors, Kittredge owns a 6.04 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 23 walks in 53 2/3 innings.

Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, Alex Wood win arbitration cases

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraFeb 13, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
4 Comments

Three arbitration awards were handed down today. All three involved starting pitchers. All three starting pitchers got the W: Trevor Bauer of the Indians, Gerrit Cole of the Astros, and Alex Wood of the Reds all prevailed and will get the salaries they sought for 2019.

Bauer will earn a $13 million, rather than the $11 million for which the Indians filed. Cole, Bauer’s old college frenemy, will make a $13.5 million salary rather than the $11,425,000 the Astros wanted to pay. Wood will get $9.65 million. Cincinnati filed at $8.7 million.

For the offseason so far that puts the player up 6-3 over the owners in the nine cases to go to a hearing thus far. No, there is no trophy for whichever side wins that. It’s baseball. We just count everything.

 