MLB rescinds Andrew Kittredge’s three-game suspension

Towards the end of last season, Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge and Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia each received suspensions for throwing at opposing batters. Sabathia was suspended five games while Kittredge was suspended three games. MLB has rescinded Kittredge’s suspension, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge threw at Austin Romine‘s head leading off the top of the sixth inning. He stayed in the game and ended up serving up an RBI triple, a sacrifice fly, and two solo home runs. Sabathia responded by throwing at Jesús Sucre leading off the bottom half of the sixth. Sabathia was immediately ejected by home plate umpire Vic Carapazza.

Sabathia’s actions got the headlines because he appeared to cost himself a $500,000 bonus by getting ejected. In December, the Yankees decided to give it to him anyway. Sabathia is expected to begin serving his five-game suspension at the start of the 2019 season.

Kittredge, 28, was outrighted off of the Rays’ 40-man roster in November. He would have had to serve his three-game suspension whenever the Rays called him up from the minor leagues. Across parts of two seasons in the majors, Kittredge owns a 6.04 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 23 walks in 53 2/3 innings.

