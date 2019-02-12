Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Giants have been talking with Cameron Maybin

By Bill BaerFeb 12, 2019, 8:27 PM EST
ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Giants have had contract discussions with free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin. Olney notes that adding Maybin would give the Giants a safety net in center field and would pair well with the left-handed-hitting Steven Duggar.

Maybin, 31, started the year with the Marlins but was traded to the Mariners ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Between both clubs, Maybin hit .249/.326/.336 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 32 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 384 plate appearances.

The Giants have also been linked with free agent superstar Bryce Harper. The recently released PECOTA projections from Baseball Prospectus foresee the Giants as a fifth-place, 74-88 team. As has become the trend in recent years, teams tend not to shell out big-money contracts when the marginal value of an extra few wins isn’t high. It seems more likely the Giants end up with a Maybin or Maybin-type than Harper. Get excited, Giants fans.

Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, Alex Wood win arbitration cases

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 13, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Three arbitration awards were handed down today. All three involved starting pitchers. All three starting pitchers got the W: Trevor Bauer of the Indians, Gerrit Cole of the Astros, and Alex Wood of the Reds all prevailed and will get the salaries they sought for 2019.

Bauer will earn a $13 million, rather than the $11 million for which the Indians filed. Cole, Bauer’s old college frenemy, will make a $13.5 million salary rather than the $11,425,000 the Astros wanted to pay. Wood will get $9.65 million. Cincinnati filed at $8.7 million.

For the offseason so far that puts the player up 6-3 over the owners in the nine cases to go to a hearing thus far. No, there is no trophy for whichever side wins that. It’s baseball. We just count everything.

 