Giants have been talking with Cameron Maybin

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Giants have had contract discussions with free agent outfielder Cameron Maybin. Olney notes that adding Maybin would give the Giants a safety net in center field and would pair well with the left-handed-hitting Steven Duggar.

Maybin, 31, started the year with the Marlins but was traded to the Mariners ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Between both clubs, Maybin hit .249/.326/.336 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 32 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 384 plate appearances.

The Giants have also been linked with free agent superstar Bryce Harper. The recently released PECOTA projections from Baseball Prospectus foresee the Giants as a fifth-place, 74-88 team. As has become the trend in recent years, teams tend not to shell out big-money contracts when the marginal value of an extra few wins isn’t high. It seems more likely the Giants end up with a Maybin or Maybin-type than Harper. Get excited, Giants fans.

