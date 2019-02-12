Gerardo Parra to sign with the Giants

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area reports that the Giants are signing outfielder Gerardo Parra to a minor league deal.
Parra, 31, is a ten-year veteran who has spent his last three seasons in Colorado. Before that he did time with the Orioles and Twins. He came up with the Diamondbacks and played there for six seasons. He’s a career .278/.325/.405 itter (92 OPS+). His real value is his ability to play all three outfield positions and to occasionally take a turn at first base. He hasn’t seen regular duty in center for a couple of years now, though.
While it’s a minor league deal for now, that may be a mere formality as the Giants’ 40-man roster is full. Odds favor him playing a lot of left and right in the Giants’ mostly barren outfield mix.
Three arbitration awards were handed down today. All three involved starting pitchers. All three starting pitchers got the W: Trevor Bauer of the Indians, Gerrit Cole of the Astros, and Alex Wood of the Reds all prevailed and will get the salaries they sought for 2019.
Bauer will earn a $13 million, rather than the $11 million for which the Indians filed. Cole, Bauer’s old college frenemy, will make a $13.5 million salary rather than the $11,425,000 the Astros wanted to pay. Wood will get $9.65 million. Cincinnati filed at $8.7 million.
For the offseason so far that puts the player up 6-3 over the owners in the nine cases to go to a hearing thus far. No, there is no trophy for whichever side wins that. It’s baseball. We just count everything.