Bryce Harper will not consider short-term deal

On Sunday it was reported that the San Francisco Giants were “positioning themselves” to offer Bryce Harper a “hefty short-term deal.” This after meeting with Harper last week.

As a strategy it’s not totally unreasonable. If someone was hot to give Harper a big long-term deal the sort of which he’s reportedly looking for he probably would’ve signed it by now. If you’re the Giants — and if you don’t want to go big yourselves — why not make an unconventional offer and see if Harper bites?

That’s a low risk strategy, but it’s apparently a no-reward one, because Jon Heyman reported today that Harper is “not signing — or even considering — short-term deals.” Given Heyman’s historic connection to Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, it’s fair to say that that rejection is coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

Nice try, San Francisco, but up your commitment or bow out of the bidding.

