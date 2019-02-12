Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper will not consider short-term deal

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 12, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
On Sunday it was reported that the San Francisco Giants were “positioning themselves” to offer Bryce Harper a “hefty short-term deal.” This after meeting with Harper last week.

As a strategy it’s not totally unreasonable. If someone was hot to give Harper a big long-term deal the sort of which he’s reportedly looking for he probably would’ve signed it by now. If you’re the Giants — and if you don’t want to go big yourselves — why not make an unconventional offer and see if Harper bites?

That’s a low risk strategy, but it’s apparently a no-reward one, because Jon Heyman reported today that Harper is “not signing — or even considering — short-term deals.” Given Heyman’s historic connection to Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, it’s fair to say that that rejection is coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

Nice try, San Francisco, but up your commitment or bow out of the bidding.

Trevor Bauer, Gerrit Cole, Alex Wood win arbitration cases

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 13, 2019, 2:01 PM EST
Three arbitration awards were handed down today. All three involved starting pitchers. All three starting pitchers got the W: Trevor Bauer of the Indians, Gerrit Cole of the Astros, and Alex Wood of the Reds all prevailed and will get the salaries they sought for 2019.

Bauer will earn a $13 million, rather than the $11 million for which the Indians filed. Cole, Bauer’s old college frenemy, will make a $13.5 million salary rather than the $11,425,000 the Astros wanted to pay. Wood will get $9.65 million. Cincinnati filed at $8.7 million.

For the offseason so far that puts the player up 6-3 over the owners in the nine cases to go to a hearing thus far. No, there is no trophy for whichever side wins that. It’s baseball. We just count everything.

 