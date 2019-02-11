Report: Blue Jays have offered contract to Sergio Romo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays have made a contract offer to free agent reliever Sergio Romo. He notes that the Twins and Rangers have expressed interest in signing Romo to a minor league contract.

Romo, 35, spent last year with the Rays, being used at times as part of the “opener” strategy. He made 73 appearances in all, starting five games and finishing out 39 with 35 saves, a 4.14 EA, and a 75/20 K/BB ratio across 67 1/3 innings.

Romo is not the dominant closer he used to be. The Blue Jays have Ken Giles, Ryan Tepera, and Joe Biagini for the late innings, but adding Romo could help in the middle innings.

