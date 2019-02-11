Report: Blue Jays have offered contract to Sergio Romo

Jon Morosi reports that the Blue Jays have made a contract offer to free agent reliever Sergio Romo. He notes that the Twins and Rangers have expressed interest in signing Romo to a minor league contract.
Romo, 35, spent last year with the Rays, being used at times as part of the “opener” strategy. He made 73 appearances in all, starting five games and finishing out 39 with 35 saves, a 4.14 EA, and a 75/20 K/BB ratio across 67 1/3 innings.
Romo is not the dominant closer he used to be. The Blue Jays have Ken Giles, Ryan Tepera, and Joe Biagini for the late innings, but adding Romo could help in the middle innings.
Three arbitration awards were handed down today. All three involved starting pitchers. All three starting pitchers got the W: Trevor Bauer of the Indians, Gerrit Cole of the Astros, and Alex Wood of the Reds all prevailed and will get the salaries they sought for 2019.
Bauer will earn a $13 million, rather than the $11 million for which the Indians filed. Cole, Bauer’s old college frenemy, will make a $13.5 million salary rather than the $11,425,000 the Astros wanted to pay. Wood will get $9.65 million. Cincinnati filed at $8.7 million.
For the offseason so far that puts the player up 6-3 over the owners in the nine cases to go to a hearing thus far. No, there is no trophy for whichever side wins that. It’s baseball. We just count everything.