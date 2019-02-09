Ryan Madson
Ryan Madson might not play in 2019

By Ashley VarelaFeb 9, 2019, 11:58 AM EST
Free agent reliever Ryan Madson has yet to find a contract for the 2019 season. While he’s hardly the only one waiting for an attractive offer to roll in, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says that Madson is considering not playing at all and will be “extremely picky” in the event that he decides to suit up and pitch for a team.

The 38-year-old has seen varying levels of success in the majors over the last several years. After turning in an eye-catching 1.83 ERA and 1.99 FIP during his 2017 campaign, he pitched to a combined 5.47 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 9.2 SO/9, and career-low 0.2 fWAR across 52 2/3 innings for the Nationals and Dodgers in 2018. The righty tossed a handful of innings for the Dodgers during their postseason run — and appeared to regain some of his mojo in the process — but was subsequently granted free agency after their loss to the Red Sox in the World Series.

Given Madson’s strong peripherals and compelling past performance, however, it would be strange if he didn’t inspire at least a few offers before spring training rolls around. He was said to be “generating a lot of interest” around the league last month, but hasn’t been connected to any specific team except for the Twins, who have since hired lefty relievers Pat Dean and Tim Collins and taken a flyer on right-hander Zack Jones. There’s no word yet on what kind of contract or team Madson prefers, or what extraneous factor might persuade him to extend his MLB career another year or two.

Indians to sign Alex Wilson to minors deal

Alex Wilson
By Ashley VarelaFeb 8, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
The Indians kept busy on Friday, adding to a slew of recent minor league signings with outfielder Matt Joyce and right-handed reliever Alex Wilson. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Wilson will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $1.25 million if he cracks the MLB roster, with an additional $750,000 tied to incentives. The deal has not been formally announced by the team.

The 32-year-old righty rounded out a four-year stretch with the Tigers in 2018, pitching to a respectable 3.36 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 6.3 SO/9 over 61 2/3 innings in relief. The season wasn’t without its hiccups — most notably, a month-long stint on the injured list triggered by a plantar fascia rupture in his left foot — but Wilson made a swift and full recovery and proved as durable and productive as ever down the stretch. Following another third-place finish for the Tigers, however, he was non-tendered and failed to garner any serious interest over the first several months of free agency.

With Wilson on board, the Indians will have plenty of bullpen depth as they head into camp this spring. Along with the likes of veteran signees Justin Grimm and James Hoyt, they re-signed left-hander Oliver Perez to a major league deal last month and picked up right-hander Nick Wittgren in exchange for Marlins minor league righty Jordan Milbrath earlier this week.