Royals ink Homer Bailey to minor league deal

The Royals signed free agent right-hander Homer Bailey to a minor league contract, the team announced Saturday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training and will reportedly allow the starter to opt out by March 25.
While Bailey exclusively pitched for the Reds over the first 12 years of his career, he was traded to the Dodgers last December as part of a package deal for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood, and Kyle Farmer. He was dumped shortly thereafter, though the Dodgers are still expected to foot the $23 million bill for the remainder of his contract under the Reds.
Exactly what the Royals can expect to receive in 2019, meanwhile, is less certain. The 32-year-old right-hander has been plagued by constant injuries over the last five years, from chronic knee inflammation to bone spurs in his elbow, and even when healthy, has failed to produce anything close to the career-high numbers he posted back in 2013. He hit an all-time low in 2018 after pitching to a 1-14 record in 20 starts with a 6.09 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 6.3 SO/9, and -0.2 fWAR through 106 1/3 innings.
Free agent reliever Ryan Madson has yet to find a contract for the 2019 season. While he’s hardly the only one waiting for an attractive offer to roll in, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic says that Madson is considering not playing at all and will be “extremely picky” in the event that he decides to suit up and pitch for a team.
The 38-year-old has seen varying levels of success in the majors over the last several years. After turning in an eye-catching 1.83 ERA and 1.99 FIP during his 2017 campaign, he pitched to a combined 5.47 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 9.2 SO/9, and career-low 0.2 fWAR across 52 2/3 innings for the Nationals and Dodgers in 2018. The righty tossed a handful of innings for the Dodgers during their postseason run — and appeared to regain some of his mojo in the process — but was subsequently granted free agency after their loss to the Red Sox in the World Series.
Given Madson’s strong peripherals and compelling past performance, however, it would be strange if he didn’t inspire at least a few offers before spring training rolls around. He was said to be “generating a lot of interest” around the league last month, but hasn’t been connected to any specific team except for the Twins, who have since hired lefty relievers Pat Dean and Tim Collins and taken a flyer on right-hander Zack Jones. There’s no word yet on what kind of contract or team Madson prefers, or what extraneous factor might persuade him to extend his MLB career another year or two.