Royals ink Homer Bailey to minor league deal

The Royals signed free agent right-hander Homer Bailey to a minor league contract, the team announced Saturday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training and will reportedly allow the starter to opt out by March 25.

While Bailey exclusively pitched for the Reds over the first 12 years of his career, he was traded to the Dodgers last December as part of a package deal for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood, and Kyle Farmer. He was dumped shortly thereafter, though the Dodgers are still expected to foot the $23 million bill for the remainder of his contract under the Reds.

Exactly what the Royals can expect to receive in 2019, meanwhile, is less certain. The 32-year-old right-hander has been plagued by constant injuries over the last five years, from chronic knee inflammation to bone spurs in his elbow, and even when healthy, has failed to produce anything close to the career-high numbers he posted back in 2013. He hit an all-time low in 2018 after pitching to a 1-14 record in 20 starts with a 6.09 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 6.3 SO/9, and -0.2 fWAR through 106 1/3 innings.