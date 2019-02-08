Mets sign Danny Espinosa

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mets have signed infielder Danny Espinosa to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

The Mets could use a backup middle infielder, but it’s an open question as to whether Espinosa can really handle the gig at this point. He did not appear in the bigs at all in 2018 and hit just .195/.239/.312 in 221 at-bats for three different Triple-A clubs.

I guess if you hit 20 homers in the bigs a couple of times and have fantastic facial hair you’ll keep getting chances.

