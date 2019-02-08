Matt Joyce signs with the Indians

Not gonna say there is nothing happening on the hot stove again today, but this is literally the most substantial news I’ve seen: Matt Joyce has signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians.
Which, why not? He stands a slim chance of making most contenders’ rosters, but the Indians’ outfield situation is sufficiently slim to where he might make it happen if everything breaks just right.
Joyce had a bad 2018, hitting just .208/.322/.353 in 207 at-bats for the A’s, but he was more than decent the previous two seasons, posting an .866 OPS in 2016 for Pittsburgh and an .808 OPS in Oakland in 2017. He’s a platoon guy with some pop, and if he looks rejuvenated enough this spring he may constitute an improvement over the corner guys the Tribe is currently featuring on their depth chart: Tyler Naquin and some combination of Jake Bauers and Jordan Luplow.
The Cleveland Indians just announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor has sustained a right calf strain while preparing for Spring Training. They didn’t say exactly what happened and when, but they said it occurred “recently.”
Lindor was evaluated on Wednesday, and the injury was deemed a “moderate” calf strain. He has started his rehab. As far as his timeline goes, the Indians said he is expected to return to game activity in 7-to-9 weeks. That means, at best, he’ll be back in action just days before the regular season starts but he potentially won’t even be available on Opening Day. Either way, he’s basically going to lose almost all game action in Spring Training, and thus might be rusty when he does return.
This is a pretty big blow to the Indians to say the least. Lindor hit 38 homers and posted an .871 OPS last year, winning a Silver Slugger Award, making the All-Star team and coming in 6th in MVP voting and posting a 7.9 WAR. The club was already heading into spring training with a suspect outfield, which puts a lot more pressure on offensive stalwarts Lindor and Jose Ramirez. With a late-starting Lindor, the Tribe’s offensive problems only intensify.