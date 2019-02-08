Manfred: No DH in the National League until at least 2022

The stuff that came out the other day about the National League possibly adopting the Designated Hitter soon? Forget it: Commissioner Rob Manfred said today that expanding the DH is something that’ll have to wait until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, which — barring an extended work stoppage — will take place before the 2022 season.
Manfred said today that he and the owners are focused on pace-of-game changes for 2019. The DH thing came from the players in response to the league’s desire to put forth said pace-of-game changes. Those proposals currently focus on a pitch clock and a three-batter minimum for a relief pitcher unless an inning ends. Manfred can, at the very least, unilaterally impose a pitch clock this year if he wants to since he proposed it last year.
So: stand down purists. Stand down DH-evangelicals. The status quo will remain for at least three more seasons.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Major League Baseball is considering one of two matchups for its 2020 series in London: New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.
Two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press of the potential matchups. They spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no announcements had been authorized. An announcement is expected after opening day this year.
MLB’s first games in Britain are scheduled for this summer, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 29-30. The venue was built for the 2012 Olympics and reconfigured for the Premier League club West Ham United.
Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and June games in Britain.
