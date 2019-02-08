Indians to sign Alex Wilson to minors deal

The Indians kept busy on Friday, adding to a slew of recent minor league signings with outfielder Matt Joyce and right-handed reliever Alex Wilson. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Wilson will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $1.25 million if he cracks the MLB roster, with an additional $750,000 tied to incentives. The deal has not been formally announced by the team.
The 32-year-old righty rounded out a four-year stretch with the Tigers in 2018, pitching to a respectable 3.36 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 6.3 SO/9 over 61 2/3 innings in relief. The season wasn’t without its hiccups — most notably, a month-long stint on the injured list triggered by a plantar fascia rupture in his left foot — but Wilson made a swift and full recovery and proved as durable and productive as ever down the stretch. Following another third-place finish for the Tigers, however, he was non-tendered and failed to garner any serious interest over the first several months of free agency.
With Wilson on board, the Indians will have plenty of bullpen depth as they head into camp this spring. Along with the likes of veteran signees Justin Grimm and James Hoyt, they re-signed left-hander Oliver Perez to a major league deal last month and picked up right-hander Nick Wittgren in exchange for Marlins minor league righty Jordan Milbrath earlier this week.
The Diamondbacks have inked two free agent relievers to minor league pacts, the team announced Friday. Both left-hander Marc Rzepczynski and right-hander Ricky Nolasco will receive spring training invites.
Rzepczynski, 33, has not pitched anything close to a full season since 2016. He labored through a handful of games with the Mariners and Indians in 2018 and closed out the year with a disappointing 11 runs, 10 walks, and 11 strikeouts through 10 1/3 innings pitched. His short-lived stints in Triple-A ball yielded mixed results, too, and he didn’t appear to attract wide interest from depth-starved clubs after holding a pitching showcase last month. While he may not be the lights-out lefty specialist of seasons past, however, he could still prove useful to the D-backs if he can inch toward the sub-3.00 ERA and 0.5-fWAR threshold he once cleared with ease.
Nolasco, like Rzepczynski, has a few hurdles left to clear in order to earn a spot on the D-backs Opening Day roster. The 36-year-old righty didn’t make it out of the Royals’ camp last spring, and spent the entire season on the major and minor league sidelines after posting a 4.92 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 7.1 SO/9, and 0.8 fWAR with the Angels in 2017. There’s no certainty that he’ll make it any further this time around, but it would be surprising if he turned in worse results than the 19.64 ERA, 7.3 BB/9, and 4.9 SO/9 he managed last March.