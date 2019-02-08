Alex Wilson
Indians to sign Alex Wilson to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaFeb 8, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
The Indians kept busy on Friday, adding to a slew of recent minor league signings with outfielder Matt Joyce and right-handed reliever Alex Wilson. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Wilson will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $1.25 million if he cracks the MLB roster, with an additional $750,000 tied to incentives. The deal has not been formally announced by the team.

The 32-year-old righty rounded out a four-year stretch with the Tigers in 2018, pitching to a respectable 3.36 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 6.3 SO/9 over 61 2/3 innings in relief. The season wasn’t without its hiccups — most notably, a month-long stint on the injured list triggered by a plantar fascia rupture in his left foot — but Wilson made a swift and full recovery and proved as durable and productive as ever down the stretch. Following another third-place finish for the Tigers, however, he was non-tendered and failed to garner any serious interest over the first several months of free agency.

With Wilson on board, the Indians will have plenty of bullpen depth as they head into camp this spring. Along with the likes of veteran signees Justin Grimm and James Hoyt, they re-signed left-hander Oliver Perez to a major league deal last month and picked up right-hander Nick Wittgren in exchange for Marlins minor league righty Jordan Milbrath earlier this week.

Royals ink Homer Bailey to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaFeb 9, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
The Royals signed free agent right-hander Homer Bailey to a minor league contract, the team announced Saturday. The deal includes an invitation to spring training and will reportedly allow the starter to opt out by March 25.

While Bailey exclusively pitched for the Reds over the first 12 years of his career, he was traded to the Dodgers last December as part of a package deal for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood, and Kyle Farmer. He was dumped shortly thereafter, though the Dodgers are still expected to foot the $23 million bill for the remainder of his contract under the Reds.

Exactly what the Royals can expect to receive in 2019, meanwhile, is less certain. The 32-year-old right-hander has been plagued by constant injuries over the last five years, from chronic knee inflammation to bone spurs in his elbow, and even when healthy, has failed to produce anything close to the career-high numbers he posted back in 2013. He hit an all-time low in 2018 after pitching to a 1-14 record in 20 starts with a 6.09 ERA, 2.8 BB/9, 6.3 SO/9, and -0.2 fWAR through 106 1/3 innings.