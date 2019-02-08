Indians to sign Alex Wilson to minor league deal

The Indians kept busy on Friday, adding to a slew of recent minor league signings with outfielder Matt Joyce and right-handed reliever Alex Wilson. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Wilson will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $1.25 million if he cracks the MLB roster, with an additional $750,000 tied to incentives. The deal has not been formally announced by the team.

The 32-year-old righty rounded out a four-year stretch with the Tigers in 2018, pitching to a respectable 3.36 ERA, 2.2 BB/9, and 6.3 SO/9 over 61 2/3 innings in relief. The season wasn’t without its hiccups — most notably, a month-long stint on the injured list triggered by a plantar fascia rupture in his left foot — but Wilson made a swift and full recovery and proved as durable and productive as ever down the stretch. Following another third-place finish for the Tigers, however, he was non-tendered and failed to garner any serious interest over the first several months of free agency.

With Wilson on board, the Indians will have plenty of bullpen depth as they head into camp this spring. Along with the likes of veteran signees Justin Grimm and James Hoyt, they re-signed left-hander Oliver Perez to a major league deal last month and picked up right-hander Nick Wittgren in exchange for Marlins minor league righty Jordan Milbrath earlier this week.