Francisco Lindor out seven to nine weeks with strained calf

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 8, 2019, 1:13 PM EST
The Cleveland Indians just announced that shortstop Francisco Lindor has sustained a right calf strain while preparing for Spring Training. They didn’t say exactly what happened and when, but they said it occurred “recently.”

Lindor was evaluated on Wednesday, and the injury was deemed a “moderate” calf strain. He has started his rehab. As far as his timeline goes, the Indians said he is expected to return to game activity in 7-to-9 weeks. That means, at best, he’ll be back in action just days before the regular season starts but he potentially won’t even be available on Opening Day. Either way, he’s basically going to lose almost all game action in Spring Training, and thus might be rusty when he does return.

This is a pretty big blow to the Indians to say the least. Lindor hit 38 homers and posted an .871 OPS last year, winning a Silver Slugger Award, making the All-Star team and coming in 6th in MVP voting and posting a 7.9 WAR. The club was already heading into spring training with a suspect outfield, which puts a lot more pressure on offensive stalwarts Lindor and Jose Ramirez. With a late-starting Lindor, the Tribe’s offensive problems only intensify.

AP sources: Mets-Nats or Cubs-Cards for London in 2020

Associated PressFeb 8, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Major League Baseball is considering one of two matchups for its 2020 series in London: New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals or Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

Two people familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press of the potential matchups. They spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because no announcements had been authorized. An announcement is expected after opening day this year.

MLB’s first games in Britain are scheduled for this summer, when the World Series champion Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 29-30. The venue was built for the 2012 Olympics and reconfigured for the Premier League club West Ham United.

Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 opener in Asia, April games in Mexico, May games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and June games in Britain.

