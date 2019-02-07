Report: Phillies close to acquiring J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly close to acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Miami Marlins. And they’re reportedly paying a heavy price to do it. Joel Sherman of the New York Post says they’re sending top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez, catcher Jorge Alfaro and a third, yet-to-be-determined player to Miami. Sherman says nothing is yet final, but medical records are being reviewed.

Realmuto, who will turn 28 during spring training, is coming off an All-Star season in which he hit .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 74 RBI, and 74 runs scored in 531 plate appearances. By FanGraphs’ version of WAR Realmuto was the best catcher in baseball in 2018 by a substantial margin, outpacing second-place Yasmani Grandal by 1.2 wins. He was hurt by his pitcher-friendly home park as well, so between a literal change of scenery from moving to Citizens Bank Park and a philosophical change of scenery from leaving the dreary world of Miami Marlins baseball, there is reason to believe that he’ll have a nice 2019. Ask Christian Yelich how that works.

That’s all good — it’s a big pickup for the Phillies — but to get him they are reportedly giving up one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Sanchez, 20, throws what ESPN’s Keith Law recently described as “the easiest 100 mph fastball in pro baseball.” He was just ranked as baseball’s 13th best overall prospect by Baseball America, 23rd by Baseball Prospectus, 27th by MLB.com, and 35th by ESPN. This despite the fact that he has yet to pitch an inning above A-ball. While his 2018 season was cut short by elbow inflammation, he is reported to be healthy again and ready to resume a minor league career that has already seen him post a 2.48 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 191/43 in 221.1 innings.

Alfaro, who was slated to be the Phillies’ starting catcher, hit .262/.324/.407 (OPS+ 95) with ten homers in 377 plate appearances last year. Realmuto is certainly an upgrade. The question people will ask, at least if Sanchez fulfills his considerable potential, is whether the Phillies could’ve realized a significant upgrade behind the plate by signing a free agent, such as Wilson Ramos or Yasmani Grandal and giving up only money, rather than a blue chip prospect, to do it.

That may be a question that is never asked — pitching prospects can break your heart — or, at the very most, will be asked another day. For now it appears that the Phillies are finally getting their man and the Marlins, at long last, are unloading a catcher who made no secret about wanting out of Miami.

A lot of baseball teams have decided that they didn’t want to improve themselves this offseason. One cannot say that about the Philadelphia Phillies.

