Rangers sign Hunter Pence to minor league contract

The Rangers have signed outfielder Hunter Pence to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, per the team’s executive VP of communications John Blake. According to Jon Heyman, Pence will earn a $2 million base salary with an additional $1.25 million in incentives if he makes the major league roster.
Pence, 35, was thought to be retiring after battling injuries as he progressed through his mid-30’s. Last year, in 97 games with the Giants, he hit a minuscule .226/.358/.332 with four home runs and 24 RBI across 248 plate appearances. Pence still thinks he has something left in the tank. Hopefully he’s right.
This is a low-risk venture for the rebuilding Rangers. Pence will, at minimum, be a mentor to younger players in spring camp in Surprise, Arizona.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is renaming the “disabled list” to the “injured list.” The league doesn’t want to conflate disability with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.
People generally dislike change, so there’s going to be some initial blowback on this superficial change, but we will all have gotten used to the new terminology by the second week of the regular season.
The rules of the “injured list” will remain the same as they were when it was known as the “disabled list,” at least for now. The Associated Press reported last month that MLB has been considering moving the minimum stint for a player on the now-IL back to 15 days. Passan notes that the MLBPA has suggested a minimum stint of 15 days for pitchers and 10 for position players, since teams have mostly been abusing the 10-day IL to manipulate their rosters.