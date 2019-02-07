Rangers sign Hunter Pence to minor league contract

The Rangers have signed outfielder Hunter Pence to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, per the team’s executive VP of communications John Blake. According to Jon Heyman, Pence will earn a $2 million base salary with an additional $1.25 million in incentives if he makes the major league roster.

Pence, 35, was thought to be retiring after battling injuries as he progressed through his mid-30’s. Last year, in 97 games with the Giants, he hit a minuscule .226/.358/.332 with four home runs and 24 RBI across 248 plate appearances. Pence still thinks he has something left in the tank. Hopefully he’s right.

This is a low-risk venture for the rebuilding Rangers. Pence will, at minimum, be a mentor to younger players in spring camp in Surprise, Arizona.

