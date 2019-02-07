MLB renaming ‘disabled list’ to ‘injured list’

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is renaming the “disabled list” to the “injured list.” The league doesn’t want to conflate disability with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.

People generally dislike change, so there’s going to be some initial blowback on this superficial change, but we will all have gotten used to the new terminology by the second week of the regular season.

The rules of the “injured list” will remain the same as they were when it was known as the “disabled list,” at least for now. The Associated Press reported last month that MLB has been considering moving the minimum stint for a player on the now-IL back to 15 days. Passan notes that the MLBPA has suggested a minimum stint of 15 days for pitchers and 10 for position players, since teams have mostly been abusing the 10-day IL to manipulate their rosters.

Follow @Baer_Bill