Braves’ ballpark likely to get new name soon

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
News broke this morning that BB&T bank will buy SunTrust Bank creating the sixth largest bank in the country. That’s probably interesting to their customers, their likely worried employees and to bank regulators. It’s at least somewhat interesting for baseball too, in that the Braves play in SunTrust Park and after this merger there likely is not going to be a SunTrust Bank, at least in name, any longer.

I presume that the new entity will keep the naming rights deal post-merger, but there is no word what the new bank’s name is going to be yet. Part of me wants it to just be National Bank™ or Metropolitan Bank™ with bank executives insisting on the Braves playing in a park that sounds like the name of one of their division rivals, but we’re probably not going to be that lucky. Maybe it’ll be some made-up word like “Altria” or “EasBanCo” or something dumb. Can’t wait for Chip Caray to lean into that name during the pregame intro.

All I’ll say is that if the Braves had eschewed the few million they’re getting in naming rights, did the right thing and named the place Henry Aaron Field (“The Hank”), they wouldn’t have to go changing signs next winter. No one asks me these things, though.

MLB renaming ‘disabled list’ to ‘injured list’

By Bill BaerFeb 7, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is renaming the “disabled list” to the “injured list.” The league doesn’t want to conflate disability with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.

People generally dislike change, so there’s going to be some initial blowback on this superficial change, but we will all have gotten used to the new terminology by the second week of the regular season.

The rules of the “injured list” will remain the same as they were when it was known as the “disabled list,” at least for now. The Associated Press reported last month that MLB has been considering moving the minimum stint for a player on the now-IL back to 15 days. Passan notes that the MLBPA has suggested a minimum stint of 15 days for pitchers and 10 for position players, since teams have mostly been abusing the 10-day IL to manipulate their rosters.