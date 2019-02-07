Getty Images

Baseball reacts to the passing of Frank Robinson

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 7, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Frank Robinson’s death today is a big blow to the game of baseball. He was a towering figure whose impact was felt on and off the field, in the dugout, in the league office and in the history books. It’s therefore no surprise that his loss is being felt across the baseball world today.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement upon Robinson’s passing:

“Frank Robinson’s résumé in our game is without parallel, a trailblazer in every sense, whose impact spanned generations. He was one of the greatest players in the history of our game, but that was just the beginning of a multifaceted baseball career. Known for his fierce competitive will, Frank made history as the first MVP of both the National and American Leagues, earned the 1966 AL Triple Crown and World Series MVP honors, and was a centerpiece of two World Championship Baltimore Orioles’ teams.

“With the Cleveland Indians in 1975, Frank turned Jackie Robinson’s hopes into a reality when he became the first African-American manager in baseball history. He represented four franchises as a manager, most recently when Baseball returned to Washington, DC with the Nationals in 2005. Since 2000, Frank held a variety of positions with the Commissioner’s Office, overseeing on-field discipline and other areas of baseball operations before transitioning to a senior role in baseball development and youth-focused initiatives. Most recently, he served as a Special Advisor to me as well as Honorary American League President. In 2005, Frank was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, for ‘setting a lasting example of character in athletics.’

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of our friend, colleague and legend, who worked in our game for more than 60 years. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Frank’s wife Barbara, daughter Nichelle, their entire family and the countless fans who admired this great figure of our National Pastime.”

Elsewhere:

MLB renaming ‘disabled list’ to ‘injured list’

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Bill BaerFeb 7, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Major League Baseball is renaming the “disabled list” to the “injured list.” The league doesn’t want to conflate disability with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.

People generally dislike change, so there’s going to be some initial blowback on this superficial change, but we will all have gotten used to the new terminology by the second week of the regular season.

The rules of the “injured list” will remain the same as they were when it was known as the “disabled list,” at least for now. The Associated Press reported last month that MLB has been considering moving the minimum stint for a player on the now-IL back to 15 days. Passan notes that the MLBPA has suggested a minimum stint of 15 days for pitchers and 10 for position players, since teams have mostly been abusing the 10-day IL to manipulate their rosters.