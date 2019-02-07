Baseball reacts to the passing of Frank Robinson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Frank Robinson’s death today is a big blow to the game of baseball. He was a towering figure whose impact was felt on and off the field, in the dugout, in the league office and in the history books. It’s therefore no surprise that his loss is being felt across the baseball world today.

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement upon Robinson’s passing:

“Frank Robinson’s résumé in our game is without parallel, a trailblazer in every sense, whose impact spanned generations. He was one of the greatest players in the history of our game, but that was just the beginning of a multifaceted baseball career. Known for his fierce competitive will, Frank made history as the first MVP of both the National and American Leagues, earned the 1966 AL Triple Crown and World Series MVP honors, and was a centerpiece of two World Championship Baltimore Orioles’ teams. “With the Cleveland Indians in 1975, Frank turned Jackie Robinson’s hopes into a reality when he became the first African-American manager in baseball history. He represented four franchises as a manager, most recently when Baseball returned to Washington, DC with the Nationals in 2005. Since 2000, Frank held a variety of positions with the Commissioner’s Office, overseeing on-field discipline and other areas of baseball operations before transitioning to a senior role in baseball development and youth-focused initiatives. Most recently, he served as a Special Advisor to me as well as Honorary American League President. In 2005, Frank was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian award, for ‘setting a lasting example of character in athletics.’ “We are deeply saddened by this loss of our friend, colleague and legend, who worked in our game for more than 60 years. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest condolences to Frank’s wife Barbara, daughter Nichelle, their entire family and the countless fans who admired this great figure of our National Pastime.”

Elsewhere:

Statement from the Angelos family on the passing of Hall of Famer and Orioles Legend Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/pNMx7cDJ8O — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) February 7, 2019

Legend.

Baseball pioneer.

Hall of Famer. We are saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Robinson. Frank left a significant impact on the game of baseball when he became the first African-American manager in Major League history. pic.twitter.com/20D1ltQpzh — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was not only a legendary ballplayer, but a remarkable human being. From breaking barriers as the first African-American manager in @MLB to receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Robinson lived an extraordinary life. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tJuLnV5AJb — MLBPAA (@MLBPAA) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson was not only a baseball lifer, he was a genuine baseball Renaissance man. MLB Network mourns the passing of one of the game's all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/lBIUFVKdP1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 7, 2019

The Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first African American manager in MLB history and a trailblazer in sports. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/v1aU3VckRt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 7, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Frank Robinson. During his Hall of Fame career, he played for the Angels from 1973-1974 and served as a coach for the team in 1977. pic.twitter.com/9LLEUo4Gas — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 7, 2019

Jim Palmer on Frank Robinson: "He changed baseball in Baltimore. There's no doubt about it." #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) February 7, 2019

Hail and farewell, Frank Robinson. pic.twitter.com/TxhbyK6YPk — John Thorn (@thorn_john) February 7, 2019

So sad to hear #FrankRobinson has passed. A great and good man, Frank was extraordinary ball player and brilliant baseball mind. An extraordinary trailblazer, what he stood for was bigger than a game. He was, and always will be an American icon. Will miss you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Ma4NfVOSOV — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson is the most ferocious competitor I’ve ever met, the most underrated player of all time. The Orioles won the World Series in his first year in Baltimore. Brooks Robinson told me, “Frank taught us how to win.” Frank taught me so much about the game. R.I.P. my friend — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) February 7, 2019

We join @MLB and the baseball community in mourning the loss of Frank Robinson today. https://t.co/mcEAEBslUA — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 7, 2019

RIP to a great one. My condolences to his family. https://t.co/k0iTzheq1T — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) February 7, 2019

A true legend. We are saddened to hear of Frank Robinson's death. We send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/5u86Ca0XOC — The Topps Company (@Topps) February 7, 2019

Frank Robinson 🥺😢 — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) February 7, 2019

