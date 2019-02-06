The Marlins are still asking the world for J.T. Realmuto

Yesterday a report came out that the Marlins were talking to the Phillies about a possible trade for perpetually-rumored-to-be-traded catcher J.T. Realmuto. Today Joe Frisaro of MLB.com said that, if such a trade is going to happen, the Phillies are going to have to include top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez.

Which is to say that it’s highly, highly unlikely that the Phillies are gonna get J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins, because that’s a pretty dang tall order, even for a catcher as good as Realmuto.

Sanchez has been compared to Pedro Martinez. While that’s premature at the absolute best, he’s still the Phillies top prospect and it’d be hard to imagine them trading for anyone. Perhaps this is just a matter of the Marlins shooting for the moon so when they ask for something less lofty. Either way, it doesn’t make it sound like there’s anything close to happening on that front.

