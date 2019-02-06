Report: Royals to sign Brad Boxberger

Fancred’s Jon Heyman reports that the Royals and reliever Brad Boxberger are close to an agreement on a one-year, $2.2 million contract that also includes performance incentives.
Boxberger, 30, was the Diamondbacks’ closer last season. He saved 32 games with a 4.39 ERA and a 71/32 K/BB ratio in 53 1/3 innings. The right-hander was an All-Star reliever in 2015 with the Rays, leading the league with 41 saves, but struggled to stay healthy in 2016-17.
Wily Peralta handled most of the scant save opportunities for the lowly Royals last season, accruing 14 saves with a 3.67 ERA an da 35/23 K/BB ratio in 34 1/3 innings. It is not clear yet if Boxberger will assume the closer’s role from Peralta or serve as the set-up man. According to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, that will be cleared up by how each player performs in spring training.
Yesterday a report came out that the Marlins were talking to the Phillies about a possible trade for perpetually-rumored-to-be-traded catcher J.T. Realmuto. Today Joe Frisaro of MLB.com said that, if such a trade is going to happen, the Phillies are going to have to include top pitching prospect Sixto Sanchez.
Which is to say that it’s highly, highly unlikely that the Phillies are gonna get J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins, because that’s a pretty dang tall order, even for a catcher as good as Realmuto.
Sanchez has been compared to Pedro Martinez. While that’s premature at the absolute best, he’s still the Phillies top prospect and it’d be hard to imagine them trading for anyone. Perhaps this is just a matter of the Marlins shooting for the moon so when they ask for something less lofty. Either way, it doesn’t make it sound like there’s anything close to happening on that front.