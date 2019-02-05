Rangers to retire Adrián Beltré’s No. 29 on June 8

Beltré, 39, announced his retirement in November. He made his major league debut at the age of 19 in 1998 with the Dodgers and played into his age-39 season. Across 21 seasons, he hit .286/.339/.480 with 477 home runs, 1,707 RBI, 1,524 runs scored, and 121 stolen bases. He won five Gold Gloves, two Platinum Gloves, and four Silver Sluggers while making the All-Star team four times. He twice finished in the top-three in MVP Award voting, finishing as the runner-up to Barry Bonds in 2004 and third behind Miguel Cabrera and Mike Trout in 2012.
In a league that, until recently, sought to stamp out personality from its players, Beltré still somehow always looked like he was having the time of his life playing baseball. He always found a way to have fun, whether it was fooling around with former teammate Elvis Andrus or moving the on-deck circle. Major League Baseball will sorely miss Beltré, who should get into the Hall of Fame easily when he becomes first eligible on the 2024 ballot.
Correa, 24, was entering his first of three years of arbitration eligibility. He had filed for $5 million while the Astros countered at $4.25 million. Arbitrators choose one of the two submitted figures and since Correa won, he will be earning $5 million for the 2019 season.
Correa had a down year compared to his previous three seasons. He hit .239/.323/.405 with 15 home runs, 65 RBI, and 60 runs scored in 468 plate appearances. However, he dealt with back and oblique injuries, which explains the decline in production. Correa recently proclaimed his back to be in “perfect” condition.
Won the Arb case! @astros true professionals throughout the process… All Glory to God 🙏🏽
Pham, 30, was also entering his first of three years of arbitration eligibility. He filed for $4.1 million while the Rays countered at $3.5 million.
Last season, between the Cardinals and Rays, Pham hit an aggregate .275/.367/.464 with 21 home runs, 63 RBI, 102 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 570 plate appearances. He was much more productive upon arriving in St. Petersburg, albeit in a smaller sample size. Pham had a .730 OPS in 98 games with the Cardinals and a 1.071 OPS in 39 games with the Rays. He’s slotted in to be the Rays’ everyday left fielder in 2019.
Im glad I got to see the true business side of the game, now time to focus on baseball #Analytics 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Athletics reliever Blake Treinen also won his arbitration case on Saturday while Nationals outfielder Michael Taylor lost his case on Friday. Players are thus far 3-for-4. Arbitrators have historically favored teams in their rulings.