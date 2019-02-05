Rangers to retire Adrián Beltré’s No. 29 on June 8

The Rangers have officially set a date to retire third baseman Adrián Beltré’s No. 29: June 8 at home against the Athletics. The ceremony will begin at 7:35 PM and the game will begin at 8:05 PM, per Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake.

Beltré, 39, announced his retirement in November. He made his major league debut at the age of 19 in 1998 with the Dodgers and played into his age-39 season. Across 21 seasons, he hit .286/.339/.480 with 477 home runs, 1,707 RBI, 1,524 runs scored, and 121 stolen bases. He won five Gold Gloves, two Platinum Gloves, and four Silver Sluggers while making the All-Star team four times. He twice finished in the top-three in MVP Award voting, finishing as the runner-up to Barry Bonds in 2004 and third behind Miguel Cabrera and Mike Trout in 2012.

In a league that, until recently, sought to stamp out personality from its players, Beltré still somehow always looked like he was having the time of his life playing baseball. He always found a way to have fun, whether it was fooling around with former teammate Elvis Andrus or moving the on-deck circle. Major League Baseball will sorely miss Beltré, who should get into the Hall of Fame easily when he becomes first eligible on the 2024 ballot.

Follow @Baer_Bill