What do you think of a PED user starring in the postseason, baseball fans?

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 4, 2019, 8:40 AM EST
While we’re waiting for literally any hot stove news of note, a detour into football.

A few weeks ago, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman played a key part in advancing New England through the NFL playoffs, finishing with nine receptions for 151 yards in the Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Last night, in the Super Bowl, he made 10 catches for 141 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After the game he was named Super Bowl MVP. He’ll be at Disney World today in the little post-Super Bowl parade they still do for some reason.

It is fairly obvious that, were it not for Edelman, the Patriots would not have hoisted their sixth Lombardi trophy last night. It’s also the case, that, were he a baseball player, he would not be on the field for the postseason because baseball, unlike football, makes any player who tests positive for performance enhancing drugs ineligible for the postseason.

Edelman, football fans know, missed the first four games of the 2018 regular season due to a suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. We don’t know what drug it was, but he was coming off of a torn ACL injury that cost him the 2017 season, so one might speculate. As far as football was concerned, he did the crime and he did the time and the matter was closed months ago. If they took baseball’s approach, Tom Brady would’ve been throwing to someone else.

As you guys know, I really don’t give a rip about football so I don’t care what this meant for the Patriots, the Rams or whoever. But as you guys also know, I push back pretty hard when I feel like anti-PED efforts which, in the abstract are fine, go past the point of reasonable and turn into a morality-based thing, in which league officials seem more interested in shaming the user as opposed to merely policing use, so this has me thinking this morning. And I’m genuinely not sure what to think.

While you all might consider me a big PED apologist, I can see the pros and cons of baseball’s postseason rule for PED users. Actually, it’s probably a fairly strong deterrent as far as deterrents go, because it puts players in a position where they can be said to have betrayed their teammates — making them abandon their comrades when they’re most needed — and that’s something athletes REALLY don’t want to do. At the same time, I’m a bit wary of anything that punishes the teammates as opposed to just the user. Based on what we’ve learned about the dynamics of PED use over the past couple of decades it’s not like a players’ teammates are in any position to stop one of their own from using, and thus depriving them of a key part of their team for the season’s most important games seems unfair to them.  I sometimes wonder if a better way to handle it might be simply making the player eligible but making them forfeit all postseason bonuses/paychecks or something.

So, in lieu of baseball news, I throw it open to y’all: what do you think of the postseason rules of the NFL vs. that of MLB? And please, try not to make your answer be about how much you hate the Patriots. We all know everyone outside of New England hates the Patriots. Let’s try to be objective.

Rockies working hard to extend Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado
By Ashley VarelaFeb 3, 2019, 3:48 PM EST
On Thursday, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado avoided arbitration with the club after agreeing to a one-year, $26 million deal for the 2019 season. While the figure represented a record single-season salary for an arbitration-eligible player, settling with Arenado was never the Rockies’ end goal. Owner and CEO Dick Monfort said Saturday that the team is close to securing an extension for the 27-year-old All-Star, which would effectively prevent him from entering the free agent market in 2020.

“I’m comfortable that we can get a number that we can get to,” Monfort told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding. “There are a lot of things that have to go through Nolan’s mind, too. But I’m confident that after we met, Nolan wants this [extension] to happen as much as we do.”

Specific terms of any pending agreement have yet to be revealed, but Monfort spoke to the team’s expected payroll flexibility in 2019 and indicated that the deal would be something Arenado feels comfortable accepting. Given the Rockies’ willingness to meet the infielder in the middle during their arbitration settlement (they initially filed at $24 million, $6 million apart from Arenado’s $30 million request), it’s expected to be a fairly generous offer — perhaps in line with the $200+ million contract GM Jeff Bridich mentioned back in December.

Of course, the exact figure also depends on the salaries that top free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado secure this winter. Arenado will undoubtedly be looking to the pair for some indication of the kind of lucrative deal he could command in free agency next year, and will weigh that against whatever the Rockies decide to put on the table.