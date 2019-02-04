Topps

Pirates great Bob Friend dies at 88

Associated PressFeb 4, 2019, 10:52 AM EST
PITTSBURGH (AP) Bob Friend, who pitched more innings than anyone in Pittsburgh Pirates history, died Sunday. He was 88.

The Pirates said Friend died at his home in Pittsburgh.

Friend holds the Pirates record for innings (3,480 1/3), starts (477) and strikeouts (1,682). The right-hander was an All-Star in three different seasons – in 1960, he made the NL roster for both All-Star games played that summer, and was the starter and winner in the first one.

Friend made his big league debut with two shutout innings for the Pirates against Cincinnati as a 20-year-old on April 28, 1951. He became a fixture in Pittsburgh’s rotation through 1965 and then played one more season, splitting his last year with the New York Yankees and Mets.

Nicknamed “The Warrior” for his remarkable durability, Friend went 197-230 with a 3.58 ERA in 602 games.

In 1955, Friend became the first pitcher to lead his league in ERA, winning the NL title with a 2.83 mark. He topped the majors in innings in 1956-57 and tied Warren Spahn for the big league lead with 22 wins in 1958, finishing third in the Cy Young Award voting.

In 1960, Friend was 18-12 with a 3.00 ERA in helping the Pirates reach the World Series. He was hit hard in two starts and a relief appearance, but Pittsburgh outlasted the Yankees in seven games to win the championship.

That season came during a string of 11 straight years he pitched more than 200 innings – topping 260 in six of them.

After his playing career ended, he was among the founding officers of the Pirates Alumni Association and stayed active as a board member.

Pirates President Frank Coonelly, in a statement, called Friend “truly one of the very best to ever wear the Pirates black and gold.”

Friend is survived by his wife Pat, son Bob and daughter Missy.

Oakland Raiders might play in Oracle Park in San Francisco next season

By Craig CalcaterraFeb 4, 2019, 1:34 PM EST
This is fun. At least if you’re not a Giants fan who doesn’t feel like seeing the yard lines and endzones of a football field painted on your team’s otherwise gorgeous ballpark: the Oakland Raiders are in talks with the Giants about playing their home games next season at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Nothing is final yet. NBC Bay Area reported that an announcement of the Raiders’ plans to play in San Francisco will be made this week. The Associated Press was the first to learn that the football and baseball teams were in discussions.

The Raiders, who are set to move to Las Vegas for 2020, need a place to play for their final season in the Bay Area. The City of Oakland has sued the Raiders for moving to Las Vegas and there is thus no lease for next year. Those negotiations could resume, of course, and maybe San Francisco is a bargaining chip. Another possibility would have them sharing Levi’s Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers, though the Associated Press reports that owner Mark Davis does not want to share with the 49ers and that the team still plans to practice in Alameda, which is kind of a hike from Santa Clara.

Oracle Park, formerly AT&T Park, has been used for University of California games and for bowl games in the past. As you can see from the photo above, there are worse football setups in baseball stadiums, though it’s obviously not ideal.

I suppose the Raiders can’t mess up that park the way they messed up the Oakland Coliseum given that, at most, they’ll be there for only a year, but I’d never say anything is impossible with those guys.