Indians acquire Nick Wittgren from Marlins

The Indians announced on Monday that the club acquired pitcher Nick Wittgren from the Marlins in exchange for pitcher Jordan Millbrath. The Indians designated pitcher A.J. Cole for assignment in order to make room for Wittgren on the 40-man roster.

Wittgren, 27, was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week in order to clear a 40-man roster spot for infielder Neil Walker. It was a curious decision by the Marlins, as Wittgren was a solid part of the bullpen last season. Across 33 2/3 innings, he posted a 2.94 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Wittgren should find a spot at the back of the Indians’ bullpen in 2019. He has just over two years of service time, so he’ll be under team control for a while longer.

Follow @Baer_Bill